The film promises to be a unique and compelling story, with Kher’s direction and Shroff’s performance adding to its allure.

Anupam Kher is making his directorial return with the upcoming film Tanvi: The Great. He recently revealed the first look of Jackie Shroff as Brigadier Joshi, dressed in an army officer’s uniform. Along with the reveal, Kher shared a few behind-the-scenes stories about casting Shroff and spoke about the strong bond they share off screen.

Jackie Shroff to play Brigadier Joshi in Anupam Kher’s Tanvi: The Great, first look revealed

Anupam Kher wrote, “ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: My friend #JackieShroff is actually my brother from another mother. We have not only worked together in so many movies, we are also related. Not many know that his wife Ayesha Shroff has been tying Rakhi to me for more than 30 years. Jackie has a golden heart. ‘Love’ can be his second name. He has so much of it in him.”

He added, “One day he dropped in at my place. I was yet to cast my film #TanviTheGreat! But I had recorded few songs. I made him listen to them. He was quiet for a long time after listening to them. Then he hugged me and said. Don’t make this film without me. Brig. Joshi like any Indian army officer is larger than life. Strong, decisive and yet compassionate. His portrayal will be remembered for years!”

“Thank you Shroff for your selfless friendship and brilliant acting. You are a pillar of my strength. Both, on and off screen! Jai Hind!” he concluded.

Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher share a close-knit bond for years. Now that the two iconic actors are collaborating for a one-of-a-kind film, audiences are keen to see what they have to offer with their substantial vision towards filmmaking.

Tanvi: The Great is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Marché du Film segment. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film features music by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in collaboration with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The film stars newcomer Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role and is yet to announce its official release date.

