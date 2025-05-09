When you hear Border, the two things that come to your mind are Sunny Deol and the song Sandese Aate Hai. While producer Bhushan Kumar along with partners JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta have tick-marked the first box by casting Sunny Deol for Border 2, the latest we hear is that they have got the rights for iconic melody Sandese Aate Hai from the original holders.

Bhushan Kumar’s masterstroke deal sets Border 2 hype soaring; secures iconic Sandese Aate Hai song to fuel the movie buzz

Very reliable sources have confirmed that T Series, in a normal adaptation deal, have gotten the rights of Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 for a sum of Rs. 60 lakhs. "Sandese Aate Hai is more of a national melody, and Border will always be incomplete without Sandese Aate Hai. Bhushan Kumar and his team went all out to secure the rights to the song, and left no stone unturned in securing the same," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

"Bhushan Kumar knew exactly what he was chasing. He understands the emotional value of Sandese Aate Hai for every Indian. It's not just another track; it’s an anthem of national pride.," the source tells further.

Another source close to the production house added, "This isn't merely a financial investment. For Bhushan Kumar, it’s about preserving the legacy and emotional connect of Border. Expect a contemporary yet soulful rendition that will resonate with today's generation while honoring the original classic. The song will not just play on nostalgia; we are planning something very special that will give goosebumps to audiences of all ages. Bhushanji’s vision is clear - make Border 2 unforgettable."

Border 2 is currently on floors and is slated to release on Republic Day 2026. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead.

Also Read: Arijit Singh joins Sonu Nigam for ‘Sandese Aate Hai 2.0’ in Border 2, A new anthem of soldier struggles

More Pages: Border 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.