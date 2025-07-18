Tanvi The Great Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Shubhangi Dutt, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi

Director: Anupam Kher

Tanvi The Great Movie Review Synopsis:

TANVI THE GREAT is the story of an extraordinary person. Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt) is a 21-year-old autistic girl who lives in Delhi with her mother, Vidya Raina (Pallavi Joshi), a globally renowned autism expert. Tanvi's father, Captain Samar Raina (Karan Tacker), was a soldier who died 14 years ago while he was on his way to Siachen. Vidya has to go to New York, USA, for 9 months for a special project related to her field. She asks her father-in-law, Retd Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher), to take care of Tanvi in his absence. Pratap agrees. Tanvi is dropped off at his residence in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. Pratap is used to staying alone and hence, his peace is shattered by Tanvi's presence. He also struggles to handle her behaviour. Tanvi is happy to be in Lansdowne and enjoys learning music under the guidance of Raza Saab (Boman Irani). At Pratap's house, she learns more about her father and how it was his dream to salute the Indian flag at Siachen. This motivates Tanvi to fulfill her father's dream. She decides to join the army. Pratap stops her from doing so, knowing fully that the army doesn't employ autistic people. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Tanvi The Great Movie Story Review:

Anupam Kher and Abhishek Dixit's story is novel. Anupam Kher, Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit's screenplay doesn’t leave the desired impact as it's impractical and difficult to digest. Anupam Kher, Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit's dialogues are fine but a few one-liners are tacky.

Anupam Kher's direction is okay. He has mounted the film very well and also makes an important comment about autistic people. The intention is pure and it shows. It is also clear that a lot of research has gone into writing the film. Some scenes are lovely, like Samar’s accident sequence, Tanvi meeting Pratap for the first time, Tanvi’s meeting with Major Srinivas (Arvind Swami), etc.

On the flipside, the direction leaves a lot to be desired. The cinematic liberties go to another level once Tanvi joins the army training. The songs add to the length needlessly and a few characters, played by prominent actors, don’t get the desired due. The climax was supposed to induce goosebumps, but that doesn’t happen as it's far-fetched. The tacky VFX further ruins the experience. Tanvi’s intention to join the army might also not be accepted by the viewers. In fact, the SSB selection scene and Siachen sequence give a feeling of MY NAME IS KHAN meeting 12TH FAIL.

Tanvi The Great Movie Review Performances:

Shubhangi Dutt gives a wonderful performance and shows a lot of promise. However, the condition of Tanvi is inconsistent. In some scenes, she appears normal. But it’s the fault of the makers here, as she has delivered according to what was instructed to her. Anupam Kher the actor shines as always. Pallavi Joshi is lovely and deserves to be seen more. Karan Tacker is adorable in a cameo. Boman Irani is let down by the writing. Jackie Shroff (Brigadier Joshi), Arvind Swami (Major Srinivas), Nasser (Brigadier K N Rao) and Ashish Kaushik (Dogra; Srinivas's associate) leave a mark. Iain Glen (Michael Simmons) is just okay. Gautam Ahuja (Mukund) hams.

Tanvi The Great movie music and other technical aspects:

M M Keeravani's music doesn't follow the present-day trend and that way, it stands out. But the songs won't have a long shelf life. The theme music is soothing. 'Mann Chala Manwa' is soulful. 'Oh Mere Mann Mohana' is a fine song but it is forced. Same goes for 'Sena Ki Jai'. M M Keeravani's background score is exhilarating.

Keiko Nakahara's cinematography is superior. Urvi Ashar Kakkar's production design is classy. Rohit Chaturvedi's costumes are realistic. VFX is poor. Tushar Parekh's editing could have been crisper.

Tanvi The Great Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, TANVI THE GREAT is a heartfelt and well-intentioned film with moments that shine. While the writing and length pose challenges, and the second half loses some momentum, its sincerity is evident. At the box office, it enters a competitive space, but with the right word of mouth, it still has the potential to find its own audience.