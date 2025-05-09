In a recent update shared via their official Instagram account, the team behind the film Binny & Family announced the decision to call off the planned theatrical re-release of the movie, initially set for May 15, 2025, World Family Day. The announcement, which resonated with their fans and followers, cited the current national situation as the primary reason behind the postponement.

Binny & Family re-release postponed due to tensions at the India-Pakistan border

The statement read, “In light of the solemn developments unfolding at our nation’s borders and the prevailing climate of heightened vigilance, Team Binny and Family has chosen to halt the re-release of their film, originally planned for 15th May 2025, World Family Day. We stand together as a nation, prioritizing unity and resilience over all else. Jai Hind.”

This move comes amid ongoing national security concerns, with tensions mounting at the country's borders. The decision reflects a collective sentiment among the filmmakers, who have expressed solidarity with the country and its people during these challenging times.

The film was originally set for a re-release to commemorate World Family Day, a fitting occasion given the film’s emphasis on familial bonds and unity. However, with the current atmosphere of heightened alert, the team has chosen to delay the event to avoid any unnecessary distractions and to show respect for the ones guarding the nation.

Fans of Binny & Family have expressed understanding and support for the decision, acknowledging that the well-being and safety of the nation come first.

