Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Sunday to thank his well-wisher for all their prayers and concern for him, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have all tested positive for COVID-19.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers, and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh wrote.

"T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..I put my hands together and say ..????

Thank you for your eternal love and affection," he added.

There's been an outpouring of messages from industry members and fans all across for the Bachchan family. While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are in-home quarantine.

Their staff members have also given the swab tests and waiting for their results. A civic official revealed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Bachchan family's four bungalows - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa - as containment zones and sealed them.

The security has been beefed up both at their bungalows and at Nanavati hospital.

