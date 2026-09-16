Amit Sadh’s Pratap to release in theatres on November 20, 2026; FIRST look unveiled

Pradeep Rangwani & UV Films have unveiled the striking first look of their upcoming thriller Pratap, starring Amit Sadh in the lead, while announcing its theatrical release on November 20, 2026.

Amit Sadh’s Pratap to release in theatres on November 20, 2026; FIRST look unveiled

The intense first-look poster puts Amit Sadh front and centre in a commanding cop avatar, gun drawn, surrounded by a fractured world that immediately hints at conflict, danger and a story where nothing may be quite as it seems. Adding to the intrigue is the film’s powerful line, “This Time, The Target Is Within.”

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, Pratap follows a decorated encounter specialist whose world turns upside down when he finds himself facing the very law he once enforced. The intriguing premise sets the stage for a tense thriller built around duty, loyalties and the battle between the law and those entrusted to uphold it.

Alongside Amit Sadh, Pratap features a formidable ensemble cast including Esha Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milind Gunaji and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The first look brings the principal characters together through a striking fractured-glass treatment, offering a glimpse into the film’s intense and layered world without revealing too much about what lies ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UV films (@uvfilmsofficial)

Produced by Pradeep Rangwani under UV Films, Pratap is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

With its compelling central premise, strong ensemble and an intense first look, Pratap sets the tone for a gripping theatrical thriller where the man who once hunted the target may now find himself becoming one.

Also Read: Pune Highway, starring Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh, gets postponed; to release on THIS date

More Pages: Pratap Box Office Collection

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