Taapsee Pannu-led Gandhari has continued its strong global run on Netflix, recording an impressive 9.6 million views in its second week, according to data published on Netflix’s official Tudum platform. The number marks the highest single-week viewership recorded by an Indian Netflix Original film, further adding to the film’s growing list of streaming milestones.

Gandhari beats Dhurandhar, Jaane Jaan with 9.6 million views in second week on Netflix

The film, which premiered on September 3, recorded 5.9 million views in its first week, placing it at No. 3 on Netflix’s global non-English film chart. In its second week, Gandhari not only climbed to the No. 1 spot globally, but also saw its weekly views jump from 5.9 million to 9.6 million, an increase of over 60 per cent.

The second-week figure also puts Gandhari ahead of several established Indian Netflix films. Its 9.6 million views surpass the 6.4 million second-week views recorded by Jaane Jaan, while also exceeding Darlings’ numbers across both its first and second weeks.

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The comparison becomes even more significant when non-Netflix Original Indian films are considered. Dhurandhar, which recorded 7.6 million views in its first week on Netflix, had 8.2 million in its second week, according to the weekly figures. Gandhari’s 9.6 million second-week views have now moved past that benchmark as well. Netflix’s Tudum previously recorded Dhurandhar at 7.6 million views for its first week.

With its second-week numbers, Gandhari has emerged as one of the biggest Indian film performances on Netflix in 2026, with the latest figures placing Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller firmly among the platform’s most-watched Indian titles of the year.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu reacts as Gandhari ranks no. 2 among Indian Netflix originals with 5.9 million views: “I could hardly sleep for the last few nights… I’m really overwhelmed”

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