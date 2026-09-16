Rashmika Mandanna, who has been on a medical break following a hip injury last month, is back to work. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the Pan-India actress has resumed shooting for Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka in Mumbai.

EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna resumes shooting for Allu Arjun’s Raaka; Karan Mehta also joins the cast

Rashmika was initially supposed to join the sets in August, but her shooting schedules were reshuffled after she suffered a severe right hip tendon detachment while filming a dance sequence for Mysaa. She has fully recovered now and commenced Raaka’s shooting yesterday alongside Allu Arjun. However, she will shoot for only a few days, with her full-fledged portions set to start next month. Both Allu and Rashmika are expected to film several key action sequences together for what marks their second collaboration following the blockbuster success of the Pushpa franchise.

Bollywood Hungama has also learned that Karan Mehta has joined the ensemble of this Pan-India action spectacle. Mehta made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s 2023 musical romantic drama Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, and before that, he assisted Rahul Dholakia on Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. He has been roped in to play a key role in Raaka and has already started shooting.

Billed as a large-scale fantasy actioner set in a parallel universe, Atlee's Raaka features a star-studded Pan-India ensemble that includes Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh also play pivotal roles in this Sun Pictures production. Although several reports have claimed that Gatta Kusthi actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is also part of the cast, sources have clarified that she’s not associated with the film.

Raaka is one of the most anticipated films for two primary reasons. It marks Allu Arjun’s first project following the Pushpa franchise that cemented his position as one of India’s biggest superstars. Secondly, it's his first collaboration with Atlee, who's coming off after the massive success of Jawan, his debut Hindi film starring Shah Rukh Khan that grossed nearly Rs. 1150 crores worldwide. Raaka is expected to be wrapped up by the first quarter of 2027, with a late 2027 theatrical release in the frame.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna partners with HYBE INDIA to discover young female talent in India

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.