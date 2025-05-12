The film's team shared that the change in release date was necessary, and they expressed excitement for audiences to experience the film in cinemas on the new date.

Pune Highway, starring Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh, gets postponed; to release on THIS date

The theatrical release of Pune Highway has been officially postponed from May 16 to May 23, as announced by the makers.

In a statement, makers shared, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to shift the release of our film Pune Highway from May 16 to May 23. We look forward to seeing you at the cinemas.”

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, Pune Highway is a gripping whodunnit based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name.

Produced by Drop D Films and Ten Years Younger Productions, the film stars Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, and Shishir Sharma.

The trailer unveiled earlier offers a tense and thrilling preview of the story, which unravels following the discovery of a dead body that throws the lives of three childhood friends into chaos.

Combining stellar performances with taut storytelling and a web of suspense, Pune Highway promises to be a must-watch for mystery lovers. The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year to a packed house and glowing reviews.

The release date shift comes amid a wave of industry reschedulings following 'Operation Sindoor'—a government-led military operation targeting terror camps in Pakistan, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

