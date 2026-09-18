Alia Bhatt extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he turned 76. Along with her message, the actor announced that she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, would support the #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan by pledging to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 Mumbai schools on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

Sharing a post on social media, Alia wished PM Modi and spoke about the initiative's focus on collective action and giving back to society. She also revealed that the schools would be refurbished in accordance with recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead. The spirit of #SevaSankalpAbhiyaan reflects a wonderful vision of collective action and giving back. To mark this day and support the cause, Ranbir and I are pledging to refurbish 20 schools as per the recommendations of @mybmc, helping create brighter, better-equipped spaces for our children to learn and thrive."

Alia's announcement came as several members of the film industry shared birthday messages for the Prime Minister. Salman Khan took to X to wish PM Modi, writing, "Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable PM Sahab, Wish you a very Happy Birthday Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind...

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a birthday message on X. He wrote, "Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation."

Akshay Kumar also marked the occasion with a message focused on service. He wrote on X, "Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this."

He added, "May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face... just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal."

The birthday celebrations also coincide with the BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', which is being launched to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service. Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin announced the month-long campaign during a press conference at the party headquarters. He said PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7, and the campaign would be held to mark the occasion.

Also Read : Alia Bhatt recalls Raha’s first word and her “fight” with Ranbir Kapoor over the milestone: “I have it on video. So anybody who needs proof…”

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