Richa Chadha is venturing into non-fiction with Musafiri, an eight-episode series that takes her through Mumbai's people, places, histories, and lesser-known stories. The actor is hosting, writing and producing the series, which marks her first non-fiction project and her debut on YouTube.

Richa Chadha unveils trailer of her first non-fiction series Musafiri; to premiere on YouTube

The trailer for Musafiri was unveiled ahead of its premiere on Phull Stop, the YouTube channel launched by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The first episode will be released on September 25, with a new episode dropping every Friday.

Richa Chadha explores Mumbai through Musafiri

The first season of Musafiri is focused entirely on Mumbai, a city that has been closely associated with Richa’s personal and professional journey. Instead of focusing only on well-known landmarks, the series will explore lesser-known histories, overlooked spaces and stories connected to the people who live and work in the city.

Across the eight episodes, Richa will interact with residents, historians, cultural practitioners and other experts while exploring different aspects of Mumbai.

The idea for the series emerged from Richa’s experience of motherhood and the curiosity it brought about her surroundings. In the trailer, she reflects on how becoming a mother changed the way she viewed familiar things.

Richa Chadha on how motherhood led to Musafiri

Speaking about the series, Richa said, “Motherhood changed the way I look at the world. It makes you curious all over again , you start questioning things you have taken for granted, looking at the familiar with a completely different sense of wonder. I found myself asking so many questions about the city I have lived in for years. Do I really know Mumbai? How much of this city do I actually know? And a question that stayed with me was, a city that has given me so much, what do I owe it in return?”

Richa also spoke about her longstanding interest in history, art and culture, which became another reason for her to take on the project.

“I have always been curious about history, art, culture and people. I was a history honours student and grew up in a family where academics and curiosity were very much a part of our lives. Musafiri felt like a natural extension of that part of me. It is my attempt to travel through a city I thought I knew, but with fresh eyes."

Musafiri marks Richa and Ali Fazal’s next production

Musafiri is produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, the production company founded by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. It follows Girls Will Be Girls as the second production from the banner.

The series also marks the duo’s move into non-fiction after their earlier work in fiction. Musafiri will stream on Phull Stop, with its eight episodes scheduled to release weekly.

The series premieres on September 25, with subsequent episodes arriving every Friday. Its focus on Mumbai allows Richa to revisit the city through conversations and stories that go beyond its most recognisable landmarks.

Also Read: Ali Fazal gets emotional at packed Gaiety Cinema as fans cheer for Guddu Bhaiya; Richa Chadha calls him ‘sexy’

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