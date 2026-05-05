Akshay Kumar has completed the Keralam schedule of his upcoming untitled film directed by Anees Bazmee. The actor shared the update on May 5, 2026, marking the end of an extensive shoot that took place across scenic locations such as Munnar and Marayoor.

Akshay Kumar wraps Keralam schedule of Anees Bazmee film, calls it “special”

Taking to social media, Akshay posted a picture featuring his co-stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna. The image was set against traditional cultural displays from Kerala, including performers representing Kathakali, Mohiniyattam and Theyyam, reflecting the local artistic heritage of the region where the film was shot.

In the photo, Akshay is seen dressed in a dark grey outfit paired with sunglasses, while Vidya Balan appears in a white oversized shirt and denim jeans. Raashii Khanna is seen in a black dress. The presence of classical performers in the backdrop adds a cultural context to the shoot location, which has often been referred to as “God’s Own Country.”

Sharing his experience, Akshay wrote, “Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special ♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The Kerala leg began on April 23, when Akshay and Vidya were seen boarding a private plane to head for the shoot. The schedule focused on outdoor sequences, making use of the region’s landscapes.

This film marks the fourth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. It also brings Akshay back together with Anees Bazmee after a gap of 15 years. The project is said to be a comedy and is reportedly inspired by the Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, although an official confirmation on the adaptation has not been made.

The shoot comes shortly after the release of Akshay’s recent film Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan head to Kerala for Anees Bazmee film schedule: “Hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues”

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