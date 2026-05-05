A tragic road accident involving the crew of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi has resulted in the death of one team member and left several others injured. The incident took place on the outskirts of Hyderabad while the crew was travelling to Ramoji Film City for a scheduled shoot.

Prabhas’ Fauzi shoot halted after crew member dies in road accident near Hyderabad: Reports

According to reports, the accident occurred near Abdullapurmet, where a vehicle carrying members of the film unit lost control and crashed into cement divider blocks. Police officials stated that the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision. The mishap happened within the jurisdiction of the Choutuppal police station, close to the Toopranpet bridge.

The impact of the crash proved fatal for one crew member, while at least five others sustained serious injuries. The injured individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved, and further updates on their condition are awaited.

In response to the incident, the makers of Fauzi have temporarily suspended the shoot. The decision has been taken as a mark of respect for the deceased and to allow time for necessary legal and procedural formalities. The production team is also said to be cooperating with local authorities as the investigation continues.

Officials are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the accident. While initial findings suggest driver error, authorities are working to determine the exact cause and whether all safety protocols were followed during the crew’s travel arrangements.

As of now, there has been no official statement issued by the film’s makers or lead actor Prabhas.

Also Read: Prabhas’ Fauzi goes into revamp mode after The RajaSaab debacle

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