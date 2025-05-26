In the promo video of their chat, Jackie Chan says, "You fight, I dance," to Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn and Jackie Chan team up for fun virtual chat ahead of Karate Kid: Legends release

Ahead of the release of Karate Kid: Legends on May 30, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has dropped a teaser from a fun conversation between Jackie Chan and Ajay Devgn, possibly making it the biggest collab this year for movie promotions.

In the light-hearted clip, Jackie Chan, who returns as Mr. Han, tells Ajay Devgn, "You fight, I dance," expressing his interest in doing another Bollywood film, this time with dancing instead of action. Devgn, who voices Mr. Han in the Hindi dub of the film, shares a fun camaraderie with Chan in the teaser.

Adding a special touch to the Hindi version, Ajay’s son Yug Devgan has voiced the character of Li Fong, originally played by Ben Wang. The full interview will be released tomorrow.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Karate Kid: Legends in India on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

