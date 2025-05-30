Karate Kid: Legends (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Sadie Stanley

Director: Jonathan Entwistle

Karate Kid: Legends Movie Review Synopsis:

KARATE KID: LEGENDS is the story of the fight between a kung fu prodigy and a karate champion. Li Fong (Ben Wang) is a teenager in Beijing, China who learns Kung Fu from Shifu Han (Jackie Chan) at his school in Beijing, China. Li's mother (Ming-Na Wen), a doctor, accepts a lucrative offer in New York City, USA. She and Li shift to the Big Apple and the former asks the latter to quit martial arts. Li's brother was killed due to the sport and hence, his mother is wary of Li getting sucked into martial arts. Li also realizes where his mother comes from and accepts her condition. In New York City, Li soon befriends Mia (Sadie Stanley), daughter of Victor Lipani (Joshua Jackson), a former boxer turned pizzeria owner. Li and Mia get close and one day, he gets attacked by Mia's ex-boyfriend Connor Day (Aramis Knight). Though Li has learned Kung Fu, he is no match for Connor. Mia and Connor have a long history not just due to their relationship but also because Victor owes money to the ex-boyfriend's sensei, O'Shea (Tim Rozon). How Li gets involved in this feud forms the rest of the film.

Karate Kid: Legends Movie Story Review:

The story is routine. Rob Lieber's screenplay is fast-paced and peppered with humour, drama and of course, martial arts. However, the writing has issues in some places. The dialogues add to the entertainment.

Jonathan Entwistle's direction is simple. The film has a mainstream appeal and can be enjoyed by both masses and classes. The film is just 95 minutes long and doesn’t waste time. The characters are neatly fleshed out; some scenes are unexpected and keep the interest going. For instance, such films usually depict the protagonist getting training from an expert master. Here, the protagonist is the expert, at least in the first half. Secondly, a scene in the second half involves two master sensei squabbling while the poor protagonist suffers; this one-of-a-kind scene will be loved. The finale is clapworthy, though one can see it coming from a mile.

On the flipside, KARATE KID: LEGENDS tells a story which has been beaten to death. Certain developments are bewildering. The scene where Mia goes back to Connor is unconvincing, despite the former's justification later on. The mother's character is half-baked and the same goes for the villain. Also, Connor fighting Li in school is fun but one wonders what the former was doing in the latter's alma mater in the first place.

Karate Kid: Legends Movie Review Performances:

Ben Wang plays the lead part with aplomb. His fighting skills are impressive. Jackie Chan is hardly there in the first half but dominates the post-interval portion. He is adorable as always but one wishes he had done more action. Sadie Stanley makes her presence felt while Joshua Jackson leaves a huge mark. Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) has a late entry but makes up for it with his act. Aramis Knight is fine as the villain but is let down by the writing. Ming-Na Wen and Tim Rozon are okay. Wyatt Oleff (Alan) is lovely.

Karate Kid: Legends movie music and other technical aspects:

Dominic Lewis's music is well-woven into the narrative. Justin Brown's cinematography is appropriate, particularly in the action scenes. Mirren Gordon-Crozier's costumes are straight out of real life. Jon Billington and Maya Sigel's production design is fair. The action is a highlight while the VFX, shockingly, is tacky in a couple of shots, a rarity in big Hollywood films. Dana E Glauberman's editing is too fast-paced.

Karate Kid: Legends Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, KARATE KID: LEGENDS is a straightforward, action-packed entertainer targeted at families and fans of the franchise. Its mainstream appeal, the presence of a popular actor in the Hindi version, and the lack of competition this week are likely to ensure decent footfalls.