Malvika Raaj, who rose to fame as young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is all set to embrace motherhood! The actress announced her pregnancy on Sunday through an Instagram post, sharing the happy news with her fans and followers.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fame Malvika Raaj announces pregnancy with husband Pranav Bagga

In the pictures, Malvika and her husband, entrepreneur Pranav Bagga, looked overjoyed as they posed together. The first photo shows Malvika holding a pregnancy test kit while leaning on Pranav. Both were dressed in matching white shirts and grey caps that read “Mom” and “Dad.”

The post’s caption read, “You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby.” Fans and celebrities quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Among those who wished the couple were Kriti Kharbanda, Ridhima Pandit, Ayesha Shroff, and Amyra Dastur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj Bagga (@malvikaraaj)

Malvika and Pranav tied the knot in a dreamy beach wedding in Goa in November 2023. For the ceremony, Malvika wore a stunning golden embroidered lehenga, which beautifully matched Pranav’s sherwani.

The couple’s love story goes back over a decade. They met through mutual friends and dated for several years before getting engaged in August 2023. Pranav had proposed to Malvika in the scenic region of Cappadocia, Turkey, surrounded by hot air balloons.

Also Read: From Malvika Raaj to Parineeti Chopra: Four celebrity brides who said ‘NO’ to red lehengas in 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.