The makers of Maa, the upcoming supernatural thriller starring Kajol, have unveiled a spine-chilling motion poster that offers a glimpse into the actress’s intense transformation for the film. In what promises to be a high-stakes showdown between light and darkness, the motion poster features Kajol facing off against a terrifying demonic entity, setting the tone for what lies ahead in this gripping horror saga.

Kajol unveils fierce look in Maa motion poster; trailer to drop on May 30

After teasing the audience about an update dropping on Monday, the makers kept their promise by unveiling a fierce new poster which was followed by the announcement that the trailer will be released on May 30. The makers captioned the reveal with a chilling message, “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. Trailer drops in 4 days.”

The film marks Kajol’s debut in the horror genre and showcases her in a powerful avatar of a mother willing to face demonic evil to protect her child. Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa promises a unique cinematic experience by fusing supernatural horror with deep-rooted Indian mythology. Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kajol had shared her thoughts on stepping into the horror space for the first time. Stating that she was quite scared of shooting the film, she added, “It’s a psychological drama with elements of thriller and suspense.”

The motion poster offers viewers a peek into this dark and twisted world, where Kajol’s character is not just a protector, but also a fierce warrior battling forces beyond comprehension. The visuals are designed to be both haunting and compelling, and the poster’s release has only intensified the anticipation for the film’s trailer.

Joining Kajol in pivotal roles are Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma, forming an ensemble cast that adds gravitas to this mythological horror drama. With Ajay Devgn producing the project, Maa follows the thematic legacy of Shaitaan, where he starred, but this time puts Kajol at the centre of the battle against evil. Maa is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, further expanding its reach to a diverse audience across regions.

