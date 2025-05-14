This is a significant milestone for both Ajay, as it marks his first-ever voiceover for an international film, and for Yug, who brings youthful energy to the beloved franchise.

At an event in Mumbai, actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgan launched the Hindi trailer of Sony Pictures Entertainment India's Karate Kid: Legends. This marks their first collaboration on an international project. Ajay Devgn has voiced the character of Mr. Han (played by Jackie Chan), while Yug makes his voice acting debut as Li Fong (Ben Wang).

Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan unveil Hindi trailer of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Karate Kid: Legends at star-studded Mumbai event

This marks Ajay Devgn’s first-ever voiceover for an international film in his illustrious career, while Yug brings a fresh and youthful spirit to a globally beloved franchise.

Their real-life bond enhances the film’s central theme of the mentor-protégé relationship. Yug’s enthusiasm for the franchise, along with his natural charisma and strong voice, makes him a great fit to continue the Karate Kid legacy for a new generation of Indian viewers.

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion. Under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth.

The casting of Ajay and Yug not only celebrates family and legacy but also represents a generational crossover, connecting the iconic Karate Kid legacy with fresh, new voices.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Karate Kid: Legends in theatres on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read : Raid 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer stays stable with Blockbuster Tuesdays offer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.