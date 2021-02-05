Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar tops brand value amongst actors with Rs. 866 crores approx in 2020; Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt only actresses in top 10

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Every year, celebrity brand is determined by Duff & Phelps. They are back with the sixth edition of the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study. The year 2020 has been quite rough but not for the stars of Bollywood. Based on brand endorsements amongst others, the report examined the impact of the pandemic that had on the rankings of the celebrities. Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli has retained the top spot with a whopping brand value of $237.7 million.

Akshay Kumar tops brand value amongst actors with Rs. 866 crores approx in 2020; Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt only actresses in top 10

Akshay Kumar tops the brand value amongst the actors. According to the report, he has seen a jump of 13.8% with a brand value of $118.9 million (Rs. 866 crores approx). Ranveer Singh takes the third spot with a whopping number of $102.9 million. Shah Rukh Khan takes the fourth spot with $51.1 million.

Deepika Padukone has dropped to the fifth spot with a brand value of $50.4 million. Alia Bhatt comes right after her with $48 million. These are the only two female stars in the Top 10 ranking!

Ayushmann Khurrana is at seventh position with a brand value of $48 million, followed by Salman Khan ranked at eight with $45 million, Amitabh Bachchan at ninth position with $44.2 million, and Hrithik Roshan taking the tenth spot with $39.4 million.

The overall brand value of the celebrities in the Top 20 list in 2020 is estimated at $1.0 billion. It has seen a dip of approximately 5% in 2020 from 2019.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi-theatre row: Exhibitors ask for pre-Covid revenue sharing; flexibility in shortening of OTT window

