Delhi HC has granted an order of injunction against the infringers and uploaders from uploading the infringing videos.

Not too long ago, reports suggested that Aaradhya Bachchan and her guardians Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well as Abhishek Bachchan have moved the Delhi High Court over reporting of fake news. It seems that some portals carried fake news about the 11-year-old girl’s fake death and ailment report that did not go down well with parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and they decided to take legal action against the infringers and uploaders for promoting this news. The hearing was held on April 20 and the court has granted an order of injunction against the infringers and uploaders from uploading the infringing videos and any such content which infringes the privacy and gives false news of about Aaradhya Bachchan.

After Aaradhya Bachchan moved court over fake death news, Delhi HC grants injunction against infringers and uploaders

Aaradhya Bachchan filed a suit in Delhi High Court with the help of her parents Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seeking injunction against several channels and uploaders on YouTube restraining them from posting fake news about her death/critical illness. The suit was filed under sections of breach of privacy, defamation, and infringement of personality rights. In a landmark judgment, the High Court has passed an order that stated ‘All children to be treated with parity’.

Lawyer Ameet Naik, who represented Abhishek Bachchan in High Court said, "It is a landmark judgment on 3 counts - injunction which upholds privacy of a child, against disseminating false and fake news about a child which is harmful to a child and against defamation. Children must be treated with parity - whether celebrity child or otherwise - court has said that the intermediaries should have a zero-tolerance policy on such fake news which is harmful to a child same as that for child pornography". Besides that, in its order, the court has also directed Google / YouTube to give details of the infringers such as contact number, email id, etc.

Advocate Dayan, who accompanied Naik, argued that in the face of it, these videos are false, fake, defamatory, and uploaded with the end and intent of gaining eyeballs and added viewership and subscription to the channel.

The current judgement is expected to be a first of its kind order protecting the rights of a celebrity child who is a minor.

