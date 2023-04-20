After receiving critical acclamation for portraying the grey-shaded character in the two fantastic seasons of Aarya, Ankur Bhatia is all set to up his game with Sushmita Sen starrer Taali. Taali is a social driven film primarily revolving around a transgender character and its attempt to shed focus on LGBT rights and create a tolerant society. Surprisingly, the film is going to be the second time Ankur Bhatia and Sushmita Sen will share the screen and create wonders again after Aarya. Unwrapping the layers of his unique character, Ankur Bhatia recently opened up about his role in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Ankur Bhatia to play gay character in Sushmita Sen starrer Taali: ‘It’ll remain the most astounding experience for me’

He said, "Taali will remain the most astounding experience for me. I am playing Navin, a gay character in the film. I did quite a lot of research to understand the LGBT community, their emotions, and their perspective. Of course, I had to be conscious and attentive enough to play a character that would communicate the right message and won't come as offensive. The director of the film, Ravi Jadhav sir wanted to keep a very delicate and thoughtful approach towards the whole film and it was with the same elements that we worked on it. Navin runs an NGO for LGBT rights and is a very soft character to play indeed."

Ravi Jadhav-directed Taali is set to start streaming on Voot in June. Ankur Bhatia will be also seen alongside actor Jimmy Sheirgill in Operation Mayfair and Bloody Daddy opposite Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

