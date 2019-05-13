Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.05.2019 | 1:37 PM IST

‘83: Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan set to collaborate with Pritam for an iconic anthem

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh has working non-stop in the preparation of his next project ‘83. The actor is receiving training from cricket legends Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu among others. The training session began earlier in April 2019 in Dharamshala with the entire cast and director Kabir Khan. And now Ranveer has flown to Delhi to spend quality time with Kapil Dev to learn more insights about the cricketer.

Another interesting development is that music composer Pritam will be working with Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan to create anthem of the year. Ranveer announced it on his social media with a photo and captioned it, “We got an all-star. Pritamda, it’s an honour to be collaborating with you on @83thefilm ???? Let’s make an anthem! Let’s make it iconic!”

The film ‘83 would be Ranveer Singh’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi along with two other regional languages, namely Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Kabir Khan, it will bring to light one of the most important events in the history of Indian cricket. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floor, early next year.

