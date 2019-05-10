Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.05.2019 | 9:28 AM IST

’83: Ranveer Singh in Delhi to spend some quality time with Kapil Dev, prep intensifies

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh’s preparation for his role in Kabir Khan’s ’83 intensifies as he heads to Delhi to meet Kapil Dev, spend some time with him and perfect his technique! The actor along with the entire cast of the movie were in Dharamshala, training for this iconic sports biopic. Kabir Khan is making sure that his actors are totally prepared for the role before the movie even goes on to the floors.

There will be intense training for Ranveer under the tutelage of Dev himself. Ranveer has already got his look right with big hair, glorious mustache and a wide smile. He also has built a good muscle mass, like Dev and is looking every bit of the part he is set to play.

We told you before that Kabir’s team has been doing recce at the iconic Lords Stadium where the Indian cricket team led by Dev lifted the World Cup. Judging by the prep, we are sure that Kabir and Ranveer are set to floor us by creating something iconic.

On work front, Ranveer Singh has given industry back to back hits with Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Simmba. He is geared up to play a Mughal emperor next in Karan Johar’s Takht.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's '83 unit conduct a recce at LORDS!

More Pages: '83 Box Office Collection

