As Tumbbad marks eight years since its release, actor-producer Sohum Shah has launched a new collection of official merchandise inspired by the folklore horror film. The collection arrives ahead of Halloween, as interest in the film continues to grow following its 2024 theatrical re-release and anticipation builds around its sequel, Tumbbad 2.

8 Years of Tumbbad: Sohum Shah launches official merchandise ahead of Halloween 2026 and sequel’s 2027 release

Sohum announced the merchandise launch on social media, sharing photographs of himself wearing pieces from the collection. The designs feature references to some of the film’s most recognisable imagery and dialogue, including the line “So Jaa Warna Hastar Aa Jayega” and the Hindi phrase “Lalchi Hai Tu”, accompanied by visuals inspired by Hastar.

Announcing the launch, Sohum wrote, “TUMBBAD x HALLOWEEN 💀🫀 Official merchandise is LIVE now! Claim yours on @thenoiseculture. Link in Bio. #8YearsofTumbbad”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

The merchandise is available through Noise Culture, with the collection offering fans a way to engage with the film’s distinctive visual identity beyond the screen.

Released in 2018, Tumbbad blends horror, fantasy and folklore through a story centred on greed and the mythical entity Hastar. Although the film initially received a limited response at the box office, it gradually developed a cult following, with its atmospheric storytelling and visual style attracting renewed attention over the years.

Its 2024 theatrical re-release brought the film back to cinemas and introduced it to another generation of viewers. The renewed interest has also kept conversations around the franchise alive as audiences await Tumbbad 2.

The merchandise launch coincides with the film’s eighth anniversary and the Halloween season, drawing on the horror elements that have become closely associated with its world. Further details about the sequel, including its release date, remain awaited.

Also Read: Tumbbad turns 8: Sohum Shah invites fans to reimagine the cult folklore fantasy ahead of Tumbbad 2

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