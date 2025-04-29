Kaushal Oza’s Little Thomas, produced by Anurag Kashyap, is a character-driven story set in Goa. It will be screened at the festival on June 22.

Rasika Dugal’s film Little Thomas has been selected as the closing feature at the New York Indian Film Festival. Its inclusion added another feather to the cap of an actor celebrated for her textured portrayals and remarkable range.

Directed by Kaushal Oza, Little Thomas is a quiet, character-driven narrative set in Goa, and Dugal’s role added yet another dimension to her evolving repertoire.

Rasika said, “Little Thomas is a beautiful and lyrical story about the simple life of a Goan family and the innocent chaos within that simplicity. I got a chance to explore the life of Jessie Miranda (the character I play) and her love for music. Bonus — I got to learn how to play the piano! What more can an actor ask for. Technology has given us so much to play with in filmmaking that sometimes, I feel, the soul of a film gets drowned in the razzmatazz. Little Thomas is not doing any of that. It commits to its narrative without any unnecessary frills. Also, the script has a sense of humour which I enjoyed very much. I am thrilled that the film will be closing The New York Indian Film Festival. Festival audiences are discerning and I totally value their response. Also, I am always very moved by how the Indian diaspora reconnects with their homeland through the stories we tell. It is very moving to witness that.”

Across genres and formats, Dugal has built a career defined by her understanding of character. From the raw emotionality of Manto to the strength of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur and the measured intensity of Delhi Crime, she has brought depth and nuance to every role she inhabits.

