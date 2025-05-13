The film, set in Goa during the 1990s, follows Thomas, an only child in his family, who wishes for a little brother.

Little Thomas, the comedy-drama, starring Rasika Duggal and Gulshan Devaiah, has secured three prestigious nominations—Best Actor, Actress, and Best Debut Feature— in the upcoming 25th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). Rasika and Gulshan have earned nominations in the acting categories while the Kaushal Oza directorial has also bagged a nomination in the best debut feature film category.

Rasika Duggal, Gulshan Devaiah starrer Little Thomas bags 3 nominations at New York Indian Film Festival; team says, “Hoping for a win”

Producers Ranjan Singh (Flip Films) and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (Good Bad Films) are set for NYIFF, with two of their films – Little Thomas and Kashyap's directorial Kennedy – featured in the official lineup.

Rasika Duggal, who plays Jessie Miranda in Little Thomas, said she is "delighted" to be nominated for Best Actress for the comedy-drama, which follows the efforts of a seven-year-old boy to bring his parents together and have a little brother.

"I am grateful that the work is being noted and appreciated, and I am looking forward to the response of the audience when the film is screened at the festival. Audiences at film festivals are discerning, and it is always wonderful to receive their view of the work," Rasika said.

Gulshan added, "I am excited and happy with the nomination that the NYIFF jury has considered me for as the Best Actor for Little Thomas. Looking forward to the festival and also yes, hoping to win the Best Actor award."

Kaushal Oza, who had previously worked with Kashyap on That Girl in Yellow Boots and Shaitan, said he was thrilled to return to NYIFF after the world premiere of his short film The Miniaturist of Junagadh at the festival.

"This time I am delighted that 'Little Thomas' has been nominated at the same festival for the Best Debut Film... What really puts the cherry on the cake is the nominations for both the actors as well!"

Produced under the banners of Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Flip Films, and Good Bad Films, Little Thomas had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last year, followed by the Toronto Indian Film Festival and Chandigarh Cine-Vesture.

Set in the Goa of the 90s, the film follows Thomas, the only child of his parents, who desperately wants a little brother. "One day, he is told that to get a baby brother, his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!” the film's synopsis read.

