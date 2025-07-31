An exhibition called Big Cine Expo is held every year where theatre owners, design consultants, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, project management professionals, industry stakeholders, etc, come together to celebrate cinema and the exhibition sector. The expo has often been in the news, often because filmmakers use this platform to showcase exclusive glimpses of their films. This year will be no exception. For the 8th edition of the Big Cine Expo, which will be held in Chennai on August 19 and August 20, 2025, attendees will get a chance to check out assets of three upcoming exciting films.

On the first day of the Expo, Anurag Kashyap and producer Ranjan Singh will preside over the 'Studio Presentation' session. They'll begin by unveiling the promo of their upcoming film, Nishaanchi. It is directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh, backed by JAR Pictures and Flip Films and has Amazon MGM Studios India as the studio partner. The film marks the debut of Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray and also stars Monika Pawar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others.

Then, Anurag will showcase the promo of Kennedy, his acclaimed film that has been awaiting release for a long time. With Anurag showcasing Kennedy's asset, there has been buzz that he'll also announce its release date at this event as well. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone and is produced by Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja. It is backed by Zee Studios, Good Bad Films and Flip Films.

Lastly, Anurag and Ranjan will exhibit a promo of the acclaimed movie Little Thomas, starring Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah. It is directed by Kaushal Oza and produced by Ranjan Singh, Anurag Kashyap, Anushka Shah, Charu Oza, Rajnikant Oza and Kabir Ahuja.

As per the Big Cine Expo tradition, to avoid the footage from getting leaked, attendees will be requested to deposit their cell phones outside the screening area, or the organizing team will make sure that no one records or clicks any pictures or videos from the screening.

On the same day at Big Cine Expo, Denzil Dias – VP & Managing Director - India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery, will similarly show exciting glimpses from the upcoming films of Warner Bros and Universal Studios. Even for this session, recording will strictly not be allowed.

This is not the first time that the Big Cine Expo will showcase an exclusive glimpse of an upcoming film. In 2023, Boney Kapoor showed some scenes from his acclaimed film Maidaan (2024) while in 2022, exciting scenes from the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra (2022) were shown to the attendees. Last year, a five-minute extended trailer of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John (2024) was shown by Atlee and Murad Khetani. Bollywood Hungama was present on the occasion and it got a rocking response. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan also did a video call to Atlee, after the unveiling of the asset, and thanked the exhibition community for their support.

