Heart of the Beast (English) Movie Review: HEART OF THE BEAST is an engaging survival drama.

Heart of the Beast (English) Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Brad Pitt

Director: David Ayer

Heart Of The Beast Movie Review Synopsis:

HEART OF THE BEAST is the story of a man surviving against all odds. James Belmont (Brad Pitt) is a retired command sergeant major who is flying his seaplane through the remote regions of Alaska. Giving him company is his dog, Odin (Uber), who served as a combat scouting dog during James’ war days. Odin lost a leg in combat and now wears a prosthetic limb. James developed a deep fondness for him and eventually adopted him. James is travelling through the wilderness, with no humans in sight, and is managing fairly well. However, things go downhill when his health deteriorates and his plane crashes. James survives the accident, but the nearest human settlement is 58 miles away. He and Odin now have to cover the entire distance on foot while battling harsh natural conditions and encounters with wild animals. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Heart Of The Beast Movie Story Review:

Cameron Alexander's story is not novel and yet, it is intriguing. Cameron Alexander's screenplay is engaging. Despite Brad Pitt being the only actor, the writing is such that one is fully involved with the proceedings. The dialogues are minimal, while the monologue is lovely.

David Ayer's direction is unhurried, which is a departure from some of his hyper-macho and mass-appealing films. The setting and the protagonist are introduced beautifully, and in no time, we get immersed in James’ world. The various encounters he goes through are memorable. But what takes the cake is his bond with Odin. In fact, the dog’s characterization is one of the film’s strongest and novelest aspects. The portrayal of a canine suffering from PTSD is particularly unique and adds considerable emotional depth to the narrative.

On the flipside, the film gives a déjà vu of CAST AWAY [2000], THE REVENANT [2015], etc. A little more explanation was needed as to why James undertook this journey in the first place. The makers smartly don’t reveal the year in which the film is set, and it probably doesn’t take place in the present day. Yet, one does wonder why James doesn’t have access to a mobile phone or even a satellite phone, which could have helped him call for assistance. Lastly, the buzz around the film is quite limited.

Heart Of The Beast Movie Review Performances:

Brad Pitt is terrific and the manner in which he displays his physical and emotional vulnerability, while ensuring the performance doesn't go overboard, is exemplary. An Oscar-nominated-worthy performance for sure. The dog, Uber, deserves a mention for sure, as his performance is remarkable, to say the least. J K Simmons (Watkins) is decent in a supporting role. Anna Lambe (girl in the pickup) is memorable.

Heart Of The Beast movie music and other technical aspects:

Jared Michael Fry's music is minimal yet very impactful. Mauro Fiore's cinematography is breathtaking. The locales of New Zealand are captured beautifully by the lensman. Greg Berry's production design and Amanda Neale's costumes are authentic. Dody Dorn's editing is functional.

Heart Of The Beast Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, HEART OF THE BEAST is an engaging survival drama that benefits immensely from Brad Pitt’s terrific performance, breathtaking visuals and the touching and novel characterization of the dog. Brad Pitt’s presence gives it an added advantage in India, but in a crowded release period where AVENGERS ENDGAME: ENCORE is expected to dominate, HEART OF THE BEAST will need strong patronage from its target audience to make a mark at the box office.