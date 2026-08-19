The Movie was peak experience. At some parts the movie was sooo emotional that I literally cried. After watching this movie I felt cringe of Saiyaara.

No vulgarity nothing only magic. If someone who can express the depth of emotion without any word and oy by facial and eyes expression the person needs to be Emran Hashmi.

First time I felt that Disha Patani acted too well and her acting improved a lot in this movie.

And Puran Gabbi what a pure psyco menance. He acted greatly Hats off.

What a movie what a feel I man no words.

If anyone have doubt you can watch it with your family nothing is there some close shots you can expect because of the tag romantic but nothing other than that.