Aabeer Gulaal Movie Review: AABEER GULAAL is a breezy family entertainer.

Aabeer Gulaal Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor

Director: Aarti S Bagdi

Aabeer Gulaal Movie Review Synopsis:

AABEER GULAAL is the story of opposites attract. Aabeer Singh (Fawad Khan) runs a popular Indian cuisine restaurant in London, called The Rasoe. He arrives in Jaipur for a culinary contest. The winner will get a chance to work as a chef in his esteemed restaurant. Gulaal Bajaj (Vaani Kapoor), with whom Aabeer had a dramatic encounter a day before, is declared the winner. She lives with her father Suresh Bajaj (Parmeet Sethi) and Nani (Farida Jalal) and has been engaged to Jai (Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia). Gulaal revolts as her father doesn’t give her the permission to take up the offer; it would mean staying out of India for six months, leading to a delay in her marriage. But her father relents, albeit reluctantly. In London, Gulaal creates a series of goof-ups not just for herself but also for Aabeer. With no other option, Aabeer decides to fire her. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Aabeer Gulaal Movie Story Review:

Aarti S Bagdi's story is simple and sweet. Aarti S Bagdi, Meghna Singhee and Sudipto Sarkar's screenplay is breezy and most importantly, engaging. Aarti S Bagdi, Meghna Singhee and Sudipto Sarkar's dialogues (additional dialogues by Vanika Sangtani and Amit Nitin Dasani) are straight out of life.

Aarti S Bagdi's direction is captivating. The characters are well fleshed out and the manner in which the protagonists meet each other in amusing circumstances will put a smile on the faces of the viewers. Moreover, the makers have made a film devoid of intimate scenes and cuss words which makes it a family entertainer. Also, though it is set abroad, it is not devoid of the Indian-ness; the family angle adds to the fun. Lastly, the songs enhance the charm of the film.

On the flipside, in select places, the direction is haphazard and not smooth. The conflict in the second half doesn't have the desired impact. This is where the film loses some of its sheen. A few characters are not properly fleshed out. Lastly, the climax is sweet but also beaten to death. One would surely expect a little bit more novelty.

Aabeer Gulaal Movie Review Performances:

Fawad Khan, as always, gives a delightful performance. His looks and smiles ensure the battle is half won, while his subtle and impactful act takes care of the rest. Vaani Kapoor is the surprise of the film. This is her best performance by miles and viewers will be astonished to see her delivering like a seasoned performer. She dominates the first half, especially in the goofy scenes. The scene where she breaks into a dance in the police station is very entertaining, for instance. Riddhi Dogra (Avantika) and Lisa Haydon (Laila) perform ably and neatly add to the chaos. But one wishes that their roles were fleshed out better. This is more in the case of Laila; a few characteristics about her were ambiguous. The same goes for Dev Agarwal (Aman); the entire secret greeting card track is forgotten after a point. Farida Jalal lends able support while Parmeet Sethi leaves a tremendous mark; he also raises laughs in the first half. Soni Razdan (Sushma) and Rahul Vohra (Dinesh) are dependable. Jai Soni, Amrit Sandhu (Ruchika) and Sujoy De (Aman) are fair.

Aabeer Gulaal Official Trailer | Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor – 12th September 2025

Aabeer Gulaal movie music and other technical aspects:

Amit Trivedi's music is one of the USPs. 'Khudaya Ishq' is the biggest draw but the other songs like 'Angreji Rangrasiya', 'Doriyaan', 'Khalbaliyaan', 'Tain Tain' and 'On The Way' are also impressive. The remix of various old classics like 'Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera', 'Jawani Jaaneman', 'Jab Chhaye Mera Jadoo', 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' etc. provides a nice touch. Amit Trivedi's background score is breezy. Special mention should also go to the energetic choreography by Vijay A Ganguly.

Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni's cinematography is breathtaking. Sunil Nigvekar's production design is rich, while Sheetal Sharma's costumes, especially the ones worn by the lead actors, are glamorous. Sanjay Shrirang Ingle's editing is slick. Do It Creative Studios' VFX deserves brownie points, especially in the climax.

Aabeer Gulaal Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, AABEER GULAAL is a breezy family entertainer, worth a watch for those who enjoy feel-good cinema with a touch of desi soul. Fawad Khan brings his trademark charm, but it’s Vaani Kapoor who truly surprises with a career-best act.