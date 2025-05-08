The romantic comedy Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, has found itself at the centre of a geopolitical storm. Originally slated for release on May 9, 2025, the film's debut has been indefinitely postponed following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in South Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

Fawad Khan – Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal caught in cross-border controversy, Songs removed; release halted shelved Indefinitely amid India-Pakistan tensions

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal, Abir Gulaal was anticipated as Khan's significant return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus. However, the film's prospects have dimmed considerably. In the aftermath of the attack, Indian government sources confirmed that the movie would not be permitted to release in India. The decision reflects heightened diplomatic tensions and a surge in public sentiment against Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema.

Compounding the film's challenges, its promotional content has been systematically removed from digital platforms. Songs from the film, such as "Angrezi Rangrasiya" and "Khudaya Ishq," were taken down from YouTube channels, including those of co-producer A Richer Lens Entertainment and music label Saregama. Additionally, Vaani Kapoor has deleted all promotional posts related to Abir Gulaal from her social media accounts.

The film's financial outlook appears grim. With satellite and OTT rights reportedly unsold, producer Vivek Agrawal faces the possibility of a complete financial loss. The film's indefinite shelving not only affects the stakeholders but also underscores the fragile nature of cross-border collaborations in the current political climate.

Vaani Kapoor, meanwhile, continues to receive acclaim for her role in Raid 2, which is performing well at the box office. However, her association with Abir Gulaal has subjected her to scrutiny. A close associate of her mentor, Aditya Chopra, remarked, "I don't think Adi would have advised her to do this film. Normally, she seeks his advice before signing any project."

As for Fawad Khan, his aspirations for a Bollywood resurgence have been thwarted once again. His previous venture, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, faced similar challenges amid political tensions. The recurring pattern raises questions about the viability of cross-border artistic endeavours in the prevailing geopolitical landscape.

Also Read: Abir Gulaal posts featuring Fawad Khan removed from Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram account following Pahalgam terror attack

More Pages: Abir Gulaal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.