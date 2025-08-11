Indian Stories Limited (UK) announces the worldwide theatrical release of Aabeer Gulaal on August 29, 2025. The film will be released in cinemas across the globe, with the exception of India. Starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, Aabeer Gulaal is a feel-good, fiery romance about unexpected connections, second chances, and learning to make space for love, no matter how messy, inconvenient, or magical it may be.

EXCLUSIVE: Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor starrer Aabeer Gulaal to release worldwide, excluding India, on August 29, 2025; new poster launched

When spirited Gulaal escapes an arranged marriage and lands in London, she crashes into the life of Aabeer Singh, a guarded restaurateur with a complicated past. Their lives collide through chaos, dance classes, and unexpected late-night rescues. What begins as rivalry slowly simmers into something deeper neither is ready for. But love demands more than chemistry; it asks them both to heal, forgive, and grow.

Experience the magic of Aabeer Gulaal in theatres worldwide on August 29, 2025 (except India). This charming romantic comedy guarantees a mix of laughter, emotion and a story that celebrates the power of love and healing.

Aabeer Gulaal is produced by Vivek B Agrawal and directed by Aarti S Bagdi. The music is composed by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics are written by Kumaar.

At the music launch of Aabeer Gulaal, held at Global Village, Dubai, UAE, on April 19, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor spoke highly of each other. Fawad Khan stated, “The most amazing thing about working with Vaani is that she is an extremely warm and talented person. Aap logon ne pehle bhi inka kaam dekha hoga aur bahut enjoy kiya hoga. I had the privilege of working with her. She is an absolute treat and a very, very, very gifted performer. I had an amazing time working with her as well as the entire crew.”

Vaani Kapoor began by saying, “I feel that Fawad is gifted and lovely. I am not going to talk about his looks because we are all on the same page when it comes to that!” The crowd hooted loudly at this statement.

Vaani Kapoor further said, “He is a great human being and a lovely actor and one of the kindest and warmest people I have met. He has no ego and no baggage. He is grounded and very inspiring. I am inspired by this man here (smiles).”

Also Read: Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal expected to release on August 29 globally: Report

More Pages: Aabeer Gulaal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.