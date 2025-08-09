Fans of Fawad Khan in India were an excited lot after they learned that his comeback Bollywood film, Abir Gulaal, was all set to release on May 9. But following the shocking Pahalgam attack on April 22, the industry was up in arms against Pakistani artists working in the Bollywood film industry. The opposition was huge and as a result, Abir Gulaal was postponed indefinitely. Many feared that the film might never see the light of day. But it has now come to light that Abir Gulaal is all set to release, that too this month.

Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal expected to release on August 29 globally: Report

As per a report in Biz Asia Live, Abir Gulaal will arrive in cinemas globally on August 29. The same report also mentioned that the film has been renamed as Aabeer Gulaal.

The report doesn’t mention anything about the India release. But as per industry sources, going by the anger against Pakistani artists, it is unlikely that Abir Gulaal would be allowed a release in the country.

An industry insider commented, “The makers of Abir Gulaal will go the Sardaar Ji 3 way. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer did not get a release in India as it starred Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir. It went on to do huge business overseas. Another Punjabi film, Chal Mera Putt 4, also had a release only outside India and it also became a huge success.” It now remains to be seen if Abir Gulaal also follows the footsteps of these two Punjabi hits, in terms of box office.

Before the Pahalgam attack, the promotions of Abir Gulaal were happening in full swing. The music launch, which was held in Global Village, Dubai, on April 19, got a huge response from fans and media. But all changed after the Pahalgam attack. Two days after the attack, the songs of the film were pulled down by the audio company, Saregama.

