Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving exclusive news about Aabeer Gulaal. We announced last month that the film has been scheduled for a release on September 12 worldwide, excluding India. And now, as per latest development that is sure to rejoice Indian moviegoers, Aabeer Gulaal is all set to release in India as well.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Aabeer Gulaal has released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) have now made the decision to release the film in India two weeks from now, on September 26. They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country.”

Starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, Aabeer Gulaal is a feel-good, fiery romance about unexpected connections, second chances, and learning to make space for love — no matter how messy, inconvenient, or magical it may be.

When spirited Gulaal escapes an arranged marriage and lands in London, she crashes into the life of Aabeer Singh — a guarded restaurateur with a complicated past. Their lives collide through chaos, dance classes, and unexpected late-night rescues. What begins as rivalry slowly simmers into something deeper neither is ready for. But love demands more than chemistry — it asks them both to heal, forgive, and grow. This charming romantic comedy guarantees a mix of laughter, emotion and a story that celebrates the power of love and healing.

Aabeer Gulaal is produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Raza Namazi and Firuzi Khan and directed by Aarti S Bagdi. The music is composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics are by Kumaar.

