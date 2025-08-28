EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Aabeer Gulaal to release on August 28 at 1 PM; Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor starrer to release worldwide, excluding India, on September 12

Today, that is, Thursday, August 28, the much awaited trailer of Aabeer Gulaal, will be unveiled at 1:00 pm IST. Starring the irresistible Fawad Khan and the radiant Vaani Kapoor, the film releases worldwide (except India) on September 12, 2025.

From the very first frame, the trailer brims with joy, energy, and serendipity. It teases the playful yet profound journey of Aabeer (Fawad Khan) and Gulaal (Vaani Kapoor) — a “situationship, friendship, relationship” that blossoms in the most unexpected of ways.

Aabeer Gulaal is more than a romance — it’s a fiery celebration of second chances, unspoken connections, and the courage to make space for love. Messy, inconvenient, Magical — love arrives unannounced, and the trailer captures that truth with irresistible charm.

We meet the irresistibly charming Aabeer at a food contest, only to be swept into Gulaal’s spirited world of culinary flair and dance-floor fire. Her knack for landing in sticky situations collides with Aabeer’s reluctant yet dependable support — until one simple, surprising piece of advice from him changes everything: “Make them dance.” It’s in that spark — her gratitude, his quiet encouragement — that their love story begins.

Just as we’re basking in the warmth, the trailer pivots to a twist that leaves us perched on a cliffhanger, eager for what lies ahead.

The trailer pulses with three unforgettable tracks: ‘Khalbaliyaan’, the unstoppable club anthem of 2025; ‘Khudaya Ishq’, the timeless love ballad already winning hearts and ‘Doriyan’, the haunting sound of heartbreak. Together, these songs set the tone for a film that promises laughter, longing, and love in equal measure.

With powerful performances by Lisa Haydon, Soni Razdan, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, and Ridhi Dogra, the film radiates with joy, energy and heart.

Aabeer Gulaal is presented by Indian Stories (UK), produced by Vivek B Agrawal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics is by Kumaar.

Aabeer Gulaal is a story that heals, uplifts, and reminds us of life’s greatest truth: love always finds its way.

Make space for love with Aabeer Gulaal in theaters on September 12, 2025 worldwide (excluding India).

