Here are some unseen moments from HT Most Stylish Awards 2017 Bollywood Hungama News Network ByBollywood Hungama News Network Mar 28, 2017 - 6:42 pm IST 0 0 0 Tags : Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, HT Most Stylish Awards 2017, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Slideshow You might also like HOT: Kriti Sanon displays her wild side in Vogue… 4 Photos Check out: ‘Besharam’ actress Pallavi Sharda… 4 Photos Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the stage on her with… 4 Photos HOT: Bruna Abdullah sizzles in bikini on… 4 Photos SHOCKING: Sofia Hayat shares INTIMATE photographs… 4 Photos Check out: Arjun Kapoor’s rigorous practice… 3 Photos