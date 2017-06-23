Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.06.2017 | 1:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

WOW! Here’s how Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and the rest of the Judwaa 2 cast celebrated Iftaar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Here’s how Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and the rest of the Judwaa 2 cast celebrated Iftaar

B-town never leaves an opportunity to celebrate festivals and Eid is no exception. While fans often rejoice with big films hitting the silver screen during this occasion, even several stars celebrate the occasion in their own way with most of them attending Iftaar across the town.

However, considering that Varun Dhawan, his father David Dhawan and the rest of the team of Judwaa 2 are shooting for the film, they decided to make this special for the entire unit. The Dhawans, co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and others celebrated Iftaar on the sets of the film and a picture of the same was shared by Varun on Instagram story.

The picture that has gone viral on social media has a lavish spread of scrumptious dishes that are often served during Iftaar. Although amidst all the fun, Taapsee Pannu, who plays another love interest of Varun Dhawan in the film, seems to be missing the celebrations.

While just a day ago, we had shared a picture of Varun Dhawan and Taapsee working it out from the gym, we hear that the actor had turned prankster and made Jacqueline break her diet. Apparently the actor stuffed the actress with yummy kebabs, which was a strict no-no for her given her diet schedule.

Amidst all the festivity, the makers will be wrapping up the shoot of the film soon after which the team of Judwaa 2 will be gearing for the promotions. The film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to release on September 29.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Check out: Sonam Kapoor is a desi beauty on…

Karan Johar takes a sly dig at Bollywood…

SIMPLY DIVINE! Sanjay Dutt meets with Sri…

Flashback Friday: Harshvardhan Kapoor pens…

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan responded when…

10 Bollywood celebrities who bravely opened…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification