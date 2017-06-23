WOW! Here’s how Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and the rest of the Judwaa 2 cast celebrated Iftaar

B-town never leaves an opportunity to celebrate festivals and Eid is no exception. While fans often rejoice with big films hitting the silver screen during this occasion, even several stars celebrate the occasion in their own way with most of them attending Iftaar across the town.

However, considering that Varun Dhawan, his father David Dhawan and the rest of the team of Judwaa 2 are shooting for the film, they decided to make this special for the entire unit. The Dhawans, co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and others celebrated Iftaar on the sets of the film and a picture of the same was shared by Varun on Instagram story.

The picture that has gone viral on social media has a lavish spread of scrumptious dishes that are often served during Iftaar. Although amidst all the fun, Taapsee Pannu, who plays another love interest of Varun Dhawan in the film, seems to be missing the celebrations.

While just a day ago, we had shared a picture of Varun Dhawan and Taapsee working it out from the gym, we hear that the actor had turned prankster and made Jacqueline break her diet. Apparently the actor stuffed the actress with yummy kebabs, which was a strict no-no for her given her diet schedule.

Amidst all the festivity, the makers will be wrapping up the shoot of the film soon after which the team of Judwaa 2 will be gearing for the promotions. The film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to release on September 29.