Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 8:10 PM IST

WATCH: Salman Khan’s little co-star Matin Rey Tangu’s audition for Tubelight is absolutely adorable

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Salman Khan’s little co-star Matin Rey Tangu’s audition for Tubelight is absolutely adorable-1

Salman Khan is gearing for the release of his upcom ing film, Tubelight. The film is just a day away from its release and fans can’t contain their excitement. While the nation waits for the film, there’s one person from the film who has become a sensation within just a few days.

Earlier this week, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and director Kabir Khan introduced their seven-year-old co-star Matin Rey Tangu. Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Matin was chosen for the role after they auditioned around 400-500 kids. Today, Salman Khan shared a video of Matin’s audition and it clearly shows how witty and funny the little star has.

Salman Khan’s little co-star Matin Rey Tangu’s audition for Tubelight is absolutely adorable-2

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on June 23, 2017.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

