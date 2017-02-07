Watch: Ranveer Singh’s hilarious filmy tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic train scene from DDLJ will make your day

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0
Ranveer Singh's hilarious filmy tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic train scene from DDLJ will make your day

Ranveer Singh's hilarious filmy tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic train scene from DDLJ will make your day

There’s no way that one has been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and not watched the cult classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film is known for their undeniable chemistry, amazing music and the climax-train scene. Over the years, many have recreated and spoofed the last scene in their own way including Ranveer Singh.

There’s one thing that Ranveer Singh knows, and that is how to be a diehard Bollywood fan. Ever since the actor entered the industry, everyone knows that he is living his dream to the fullest and is a complete filmy boy. Now, the actor recreated the iconic train from the film with a little help from choreographer Ganesh Acharya but added a little twist of his own. He captioned the video, “This stunt is performed by trained Filmys. Do not try this at home. Or at the train station.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmavati in which is playing Alauddin Khilji. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty’s My…

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees banned in Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan finishes

Shah Rukh Khan finishes look test for the dwarf…

Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s residence news

Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu…

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan for Raees…

SLB

“Padmavati very much on schedule,” team Padmavati…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification