Watch: Ranveer Singh’s hilarious filmy tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic train scene from DDLJ will make your day

There’s no way that one has been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and not watched the cult classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film is known for their undeniable chemistry, amazing music and the climax-train scene. Over the years, many have recreated and spoofed the last scene in their own way including Ranveer Singh.

There’s one thing that Ranveer Singh knows, and that is how to be a diehard Bollywood fan. Ever since the actor entered the industry, everyone knows that he is living his dream to the fullest and is a complete filmy boy. Now, the actor recreated the iconic train from the film with a little help from choreographer Ganesh Acharya but added a little twist of his own. He captioned the video, “This stunt is performed by trained Filmys. Do not try this at home. Or at the train station.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film Padmavati in which is playing Alauddin Khilji. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and is slated to release on November 17, 2017.