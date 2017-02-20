Watch: Jaipur goes ‘Tamma Tamma’ for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have kickstarted their nation-wide tour for the promotions of their upcoming romance drama Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Announcing the promotions, Alia and Varun reached Jaipur earlier this morning where the journey of their film had begun.

Upon reaching the Pink city, Varun and Alia received a warm welcome from the fans. Attending a promotional event, the co-stars created fan frenzy when they made the crowd sing ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ song along with them. The massive mob of friends went crazy seeing the two stars. Varun shared a video of the crowd singing the song with a caption that read, “Tu Premi ahaaaaaa #TammaTammaAgain madness in Jaipur #BKDinJaipur.”

Varun and Alia also shared a romantic moment with each other whilst promoting the new song ‘Humsafar’ from the film. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “Humsafar. Painting the pink city red. 18 days to go March 10th #badrinathkidulhania.”

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Gauahar Khan and Shweta Basu Prasad and set to release on March 10.



