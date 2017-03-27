Watch: Behind the scenes of Salman Khan’s eyewear ad

Salman Khan is not just a superstar but also a huge trendsetter given the fact that his in film looks have almost always been copied by his fans all over. Well, though Salman is busy shooting for his next venture Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor who recently wrapped shooting for his film Tubelight took time out to shoot for the brand Image eyewear.

Though the advert is yet to be aired, Salman Khan gave his followers a glimpse of the behind the scenes shoot for the same. Posting a video of the shoot on Instagram, Salman Khan added, “Its time to get your own Image @imageeyewear”.

Back on the film front, Salman Khan’s next release is the Kabir Khan directed Indo-Chinese project Tubelight that will see the actor sharing screen space with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, followed by the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film Tiger Zinda Hai that will see Salman Khan alongside his Ek Tha Tiger co-star Katrina Kaif.

