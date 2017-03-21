Watch: Anushka Sharma slyly entering Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and flirting with him

The talented Anushka Sharma has been really busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Phillauri. Since she is playing the ghost in the film, the team has come up with an interesting marketing strategy to promote the film.

As a part of the marketing strategy, Anushka Sharma has been promoting the film by adding her character Shashi in some of the iconic movies scenes from the past. She even started the trend of ‘#ShashiWasThere’. Now, Anushka Sharma’s Shashi has penetrated the walls of ‘Mannat’ in order to meet one of her most favourite stars, Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, readers may recall that he had played the role of a ghost in Amol Palekar’s 2005 film Paheli. In the adjoining video, Shah Rukh Khan is talking about his days and spelling out the non-existence of ghosts. Amidst this, he suddenly hears a female voice. Anushka Sharma aka Shashi, then, introduces herself as a ghost who is a big fan of SRK. A shocked SRK feels nice when Shashi flirts with him and just could not stop blushing.

Directed by Anshai Lal, Phillauri also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma. The film is being produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of ‘Clean Slate Films’. The film is slated to release on 24 March this year.