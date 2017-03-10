Watch: Alia Bhatt rehearses on Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s ‘Balam Pichkari’ song for Zee Cine Awards 2017

Alia Bhatt has been keeping busy with the promotional tour for her film Badrinath Ki Dulhania which finally hit the theaters today. The peppy numbers from the film are topping the charts and her chemistry with Varun Dhawan is entertaining.

While the movie is out for the audience to enjoy, Alia Bhatt is still busy with the rehearsals of her upcoming performance at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. She will be performing on several of her hit tracks and will have some Holi songs. As the festival of colours is just a few days away, one of the songs Alia will be performing on is Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor hit song ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Shiamak Davar and his team are choreographing the entire show and they shared a video from Alia’s rehearsal with a caption that read, “Must watch! rehearsing for Zee Cine Awards – Alia Bhatt Queen rehearsing with Shiamak’s instructor Aashni Mehta. Just two days to go for the show! get ready to watch the fantastic performances choreographed by #Shiamak!” Zee Cine Awards 2017 are scheduled to take place March 11.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Besides this, Alia Bhatt will now move to next project tentatively titled Dragon which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and is a superhero flick.