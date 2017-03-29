Watch: Alia Bhatt lets her inner high-spirited nature out during an ad shoot

Brand collaborations are very important for celebrities. One of the brand favourites in female celebrities is gen-next star, Alia Bhatt. The actress has collaborated with several brands and brought a youth connect to it.

Now, Alia Bhatt has become the face of Parle Agro’s new drink, Frooti Fizz which is collaboration between Appy Fizz and Frooti. Alia shared a behind the scenes video footage from her campaign shoot where she looked vivacious. She brought her inner bubbly nature to the campaign with colourful costumes, funky props and Frooti Fizz. Alia wrote, “So excited to be associated with the all new #FrootiFizz! Here’s a sneak peak into our shoot & uff what a yumm drink.”

The plot of the campaign is Alia is the fizz who is running towards the mango and touches it in slow motion. As soon as that happens, mango explodes into a blast of fizz and turns into the all new Frooti Fizz drink. The ‘Frooti Go Fizzy’ campaign has been created by New York-based Jessica Walsh. The music for the campaign is by Amit Trivedi.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon start working on Ayan Mukerji‘s superhero flick Dragon alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be starring in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh.