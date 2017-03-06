Watch: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu celebrate Anupam Kher’s birthday with the team of ‘Naam Shabana’

Celebrations are already in order for Anupam Kher, who is all set to turn 62 years tomorrow. As a part of pre-birthday celebrations, the team of Naam Shabana threw an early birthday bash for Anupam Kher. The said team included the likes of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and many others.

Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Anupam Kher in many films, recently shard a video in which the entire team celebrated Anupam Kher’s birthday, wherein the ‘birthday boy’ cut a cake. Akshay Kumar captioned the video as “A team that eats together stays together. From Team #Baby to now Team #NaamShabana, happiest birthday to our Shukla ji.” In return, Anupam Kher took to the social media and wrote, “It is a great feeling to be wished #HappyBirthDay one day in advance. But don’t forget to wish me tomorrow just because you did it today.:)”.

Speaking about Naam Shabana, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on 31 March this year.

A team that eats together stays together ???????? From Team #Baby to now Team #NaamShabana, happiest birthday to our Shukla ji ????@AnupamPkher pic.twitter.com/GYHoxTaZ8n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017

A team that eats together stays together ???????? From Team #Baby to now Team #NaamShabana, happiest birthday to our Shukla ji ????@AnupamPkher pic.twitter.com/GYHoxTaZ8n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017

Anupam reprises his role of Om Prakash Shukla in Naam Shabana, which is the spin-off of the 2015 release Baby.

Anupam, who was overwhelmed with this small surprise, shared his joy on Twitter. He wrote, “It is a great feeling to be wished #HappyBirthDay one day in advance. But don’t forget to wish me tomorrow just because you did it today.” Akshay and Anupam will be sharing the screen space in Naam Shabana. They will also appear in the Khiladi Kumar’s upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from films, Anupam made his debut on short films with recent release, Kheer, by Terribly Tiny Talkies. The film released on Valentine’s Day and received an amazing response over the internet.

In fact, the veteran actor will also appear in a television series, The Indian Detective, for which he extensively shot in the Cape Town. In the series, he plays the role of stand-up comedian Russell Peters’ fan.

As far as Naam Shabana is concerned, leading South star Prithviraj Sukumaran will be portraying the high-value target that seems to be Shabana aka Taapsee’s first mission.

The film, which will release in three languages – Tamil, Telegu and Hindi — has been directed by Shivam Nair, who has earlier directed films like Bhaag Johnny, Ahista Ahista and many others. The film will release at the theatres on March 31