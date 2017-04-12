Watch: Abhishek Bachchan’s deleted scene from Karan Johar’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Whenever there is a mention of Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one is always reminded of the superhot storyline, larger than life characters and also its chartbuster music. Amongst all this, there have been many a time when it had been said and written that Abhishek Bachchan was to do a cameo in the film.

This time round, we bring to you the scene where the suave Abhishek Bachchan does a cameo. On his own admission, Karan Johar said that they had to edit that portion in order to reduce the length of the movie. One look at the said scene and we bet that you too will find Abhishek Bachchan’s scene extremely humorous. As they say, nothing in the world can challenge God’s will and the editor’s hands at the editing table.

In a recently released series of deleted scenes, Karan Johar not just gave us the glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan’s deleted scene, but also other scenes like the cute banter between Poo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), Anjali’s (Kajol) love for Bharat Maa and the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and the small kid sitting with their hands on cheeks thinking about the women in their respective lives.