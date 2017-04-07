Shraddha Kapoor borrows real Haseena’s glasses

Readers may recall that Shraddha Kapoor, a few weeks ago, was shooting for the much talked about film Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial which traces the real life journey of Haseena Parker, sister of one of the most dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim, will see Shraddha in a very different avatar. While we are aware that the actress has done extensive prep for the film, she went a step beyond to portray the role with conviction.

Reportedly, in order to look like Haseena Parker, Shraddha Kapoor has picked up real Dolce & Gabbana glasses and even the particular lipstick amongst other props from Haseena’s family. From what we hear, Shraddha and her stylist approached Parkar’s daughter to lend them props that could be used in the film.

The actress’ first look as Haseena was sharp and intimidating helping her slip into the role aptly. Shraddha’s stylist Ekta Lakhani too revealed details of her styling adding, “We have used this deep burgundy colour lipstick, Haseena’s daughter gave us the shade number so we went ahead and bought that lipstick and we will be using Haseena’s real Dolce and Gabbana reading glasses.” The actress also went through Haseena’s old pictures to get a sense of her dressing style.

Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai also stars Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim and it is slated to release on July 14.