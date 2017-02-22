Shakti Kapoor surprises Govinda on sets of Kapil’s comedy show

Govinda, who will soon be making a comeback to films with his latest film Aa Gaya Hero, has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his film is a success. In fact recently, as part of the promotions, the actor was on sets of the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. However, what caught our attention is the fact that the actor received a surprise visit from a long-time friend and co-star who happened to be nearby while he was recording for the show.

Apparently, earlier this week Govinda was on sets of the Kapil Sharma Show, when Shakti Kapoor who was also shooting nearby decided to drop in and visit the actor. Informs a source close to the shoot both, Govinda and Shakti Kapoor ended up chatting for hours and reminiscing about the days gone by. Seeing their camaraderie, the channel on which the show airs requested Shakti Kapoor to be a part of the episode on an impulse.

Following the invitation to be a part of the show, Kapoor obliged, and what followed was not just entertaining but definitely memorable too. In fact both, Govinda and Shakti took the audience down memory lane and certainly made for a comic pair while doing so.