Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan applaud PV Sindhu’s win against Olympics winner Carolina Marin

Badminton player PV Sindhu won hearts and made the country proud once again after winning at India Open World Superseries badminton championship in the Capital on Sunday. The nation was celebrating as PV Sindhu defeated Olympics winner and World No 3 player Carolina Marin. PV posted a 21-19, 21-16 triumph in 46 minutes avenging her Rio Olympics loss to Carolina.

The 21- year-old player received tons of appreciation from the entire nation. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan were also a few of them who thanked PV Sindhu for making the country proud. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “@pvsindhu1 wins #IndiaSS title ..HUGE congratulations ! Sweet revenge, after the Olympic loss .. but this one more convincing !!”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film in Punjab. He also took to his social media to share his best wishes for PV Sindhu. He wrote, “Super performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations and thanks for making us proud.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. The film has been delayed and will release later this year. Besides Imtiaz Ali’s film, Shah Rukh Khan will also start working on Aanand L Rai’s film by the end of the year.

