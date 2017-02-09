Saint Dr. MSG wows the audience at the premiere of Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab

Saint Dr. MSG, who is also referred to as ‘One Man Army’, took Mumbai’s entertainment industry by storm with the premiere of his fourth movie, Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab. In fact the grand premiere turned out to be one of the largest premiere shows in Mumbai in the recent past.

Beginning the night was Saint Dr. MSG who made a grand entry with thousands of fans dancing and enjoying together. Accompanied by his director daughter Honeypreet Insan & singer daughters Amarpreet Insan and Charanpreet Insan Dr. MSG pulled off a white jeans, black designer t-shirt and white jacket with a matching cowboy hat look while his daughters looked stunning in designer gowns.

Post the screening the gala ended with a melodious live performance by Dr. MSG himself, with celebrities like Shekhar Suman, Ashfaq Khopekhar, Yogesh Lakhani, and Ajay Kapoor among others making an appearance.

Apart from the celebrities gracing the event, and the performances, Dr. MSG also awarded the family of Uma Shankar, who was martyred in Uri Attack with a cheque of Rs 1 lac. Commenting on the same, Shekhar said, “It is very gutsy to make a movie on such a topic, it’s his patriotism which reflects from Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab“.